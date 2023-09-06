MDA (OTC:MDALF) Shares Up 6%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.00. 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDALF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get MDA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDA

MDA Stock Down 1.1 %

About MDA

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.89.

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.