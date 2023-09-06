Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Medpace stock opened at $265.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82. Medpace has a 1-year low of $141.30 and a 1-year high of $274.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $21,903,170. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

