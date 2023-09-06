Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.40. 1,238,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,762. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.