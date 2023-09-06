Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Up 2.2 %

Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Michelmersh Brick has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.02. The company has a market capitalization of £85.67 million, a P/E ratio of 988.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday.

About Michelmersh Brick

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.