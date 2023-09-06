Mineral Resources Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:MALRY)

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3996 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

