Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $266,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

