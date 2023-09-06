Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BXP opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

