Mizuho Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $46.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on D. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

