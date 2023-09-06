MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 383,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,719. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

