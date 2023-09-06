MML Investors Services LLC Buys 13,057 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 651,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

