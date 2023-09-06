MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,457 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $556.78. 806,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.57. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $569.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $253.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

