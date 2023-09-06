MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,273. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

