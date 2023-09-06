MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,222 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.