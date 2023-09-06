MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 8,690,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,053,244. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

