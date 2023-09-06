MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.1% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.20. 760,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.85 and its 200-day moving average is $424.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $561.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

