MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

