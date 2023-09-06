MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 18,081 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.