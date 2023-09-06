MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.21. 53,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,406. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

