MML Investors Services LLC Sells 12,965 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

