MML Investors Services LLC Sells 21,627 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 891,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 127,209 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 527,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. 736,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,674. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

