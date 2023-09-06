MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,688 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.0 %

CCI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. 494,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.94 and a 1-year high of $177.78.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

