Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,090,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $528.72 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

