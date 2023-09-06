Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.36

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 13560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,609.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Monro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

