Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 157.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

