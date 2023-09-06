MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.13

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $12.83. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 11,500 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.