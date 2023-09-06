NaaS Technology (NAAS) to Release Earnings on Friday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 8th.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NAAS stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NaaS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the first quarter worth $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

