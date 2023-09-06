NaaS Technology (NAAS) to Release Earnings on Friday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 8th.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NAAS stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NaaS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
