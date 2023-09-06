Nano (XNO) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $83.24 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,598.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00245190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00748656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00541785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00060176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00117671 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

