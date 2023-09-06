National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in National Bank were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of National Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

National Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

