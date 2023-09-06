Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.26. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 31,600 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 10,497.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

See Also

