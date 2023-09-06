Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 23.4 %

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

