Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 23.4 %
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.54.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
