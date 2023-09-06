NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $110.98

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.98 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 97.65 ($1.23). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.26), with a volume of 342,536 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £304.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.75 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Mike Maddison purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £600.43 ($758.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,204 shares of company stock worth $1,090,298. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

