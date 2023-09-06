NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 17,551 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.