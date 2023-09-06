NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 9,026 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

