NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

