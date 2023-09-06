NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 286.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,659,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,000 after acquiring an additional 787,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6 %

CRWD stock opened at $165.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.49, a PEG ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.96.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.