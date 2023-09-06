NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE USB opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

