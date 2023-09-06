NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 3,211 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

RJF stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

