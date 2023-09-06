NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $2,693,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $470.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

