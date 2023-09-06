NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in CarMax by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $4,391,000. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in CarMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 1.5 %

CarMax stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $1,330,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.