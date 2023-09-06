NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,066 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.0 %

WBA stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

