NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.