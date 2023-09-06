NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,587 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. 2,822,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,117,886. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

