NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.32–$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NB

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

Shares of NB stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NioCorp Developments by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the second quarter worth $74,000. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.