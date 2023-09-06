Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 794 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NiSource were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NiSource by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 43.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $30.83.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.