Norinchukin Bank The Buys 2,264 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.