Norinchukin Bank The Buys 630 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in APA were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in APA by 86.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in APA by 116.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in APA by 7,035.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

