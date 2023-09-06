Norinchukin Bank The Buys 756 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 71.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 225,345 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 200.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

IPG stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

