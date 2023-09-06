Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Match Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,129,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,660,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Match Group by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,447,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,122,000 after acquiring an additional 921,618 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $444,013 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $63.47.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

