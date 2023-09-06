Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $115,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 601,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 1.2 %

QRVO stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

