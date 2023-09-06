Norinchukin Bank The Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LW opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

